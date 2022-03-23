Elite Season 5: Netflix released first clip, clarifies possible plotline!

The fifth season of the Spanish thriller teen drama television series Elite is confirmed via Instagram just before the premiere of Elite Season 4. Filming for Elite Season 5 began in February 2021 and was wrapped up on 15 June in the same year. Netflix has confirmed Season 5 to drop all its episodes on Friday, April 8, 2022, so we have a few weeks to wait.

Meanwhile, Netflix has recently released the first trailer from Elite Season 5 to provide hints of the storyline to fans. The special clip shows off some of the new faces that will be adorning the halls of Las Encinas. Watch the video clips below.

Watch the first clip from Elite Season 5 and get a hint of the drama the new characters will be bringing pic.twitter.com/pAwKI4YjAp — Netflix (@netflix) March 21, 2022

Elite Season 5 added ValentinaZenere as Isadora, André Lamoglia as Iván and Adam Nourou as Bilal and Isabel Garrido in an undisclosed role.

The fourth season of Elite concludes with several cliffhangers. With the arrival of a new principal and his kids – Ari, Mencia and Patrick – comes a new mystery after Ari is found close to death.

The story begins with a new school term at Las Encinas, as well as a new director (Diego Martin): one of the most powerful businessmen in Europe, ready to bring the Las Encinas School. He wants to bring the school back on track. He brings his three children (Carla Díaz, Martina Cariddi, Manu Rios) with him. The three teenagers love to work in their own way.

Each season of the series has a gripping mystery. Elite Season 4 shows diverse things in the storyline including Guzmán (Miguel Bernardeau) murdering Armando (Andrés Velencoso) who has earlier attacked Ari. Then the killer Guzmán with the help of some old friends dumped the corpse before moving out of the town. Experts are expecting the fifth season to pick up this plot thread and focus on Guzmán's current condition.

Elite co-creator Carlos Montero said in a statement to TVLine:

"Élite is a universe I always want to return to. As a creator and as a spectator. It stimulates me, comforts me, encourages me. And the fifth season has been so great, so alive, that I know I'm going to come back to it more than twice and three times. It's a feast for the senses. You're going to enjoy it."

Élite Season 5 is scheduled to be released on Netflix on April 8. Stay tuned to get more updates!

