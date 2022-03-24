Stranger Things Season 4 first-look images tease a much scarier season!

The wait is almost over! Netflix's smash hit sci-fi drama series Stranger Things Season 4 finally has an official release date after a long time. And now, Netflix has released a batch of first look images of Stranger Things Season 4.

The newly released picture teases a glimpse of much darker season. It shows Eleven (played by Mille Bobby Brown), Jim Hopper (David Harbour), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Robin (Maya Hawke), Mike (Wolfhard) and his sister Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Max (Sadie Sink) and Steve (Joe Keery) and some more new faces. Check out the images below.

Stranger Things Season 4 photo dump! 1/3 pic.twitter.com/Nb55aMifTZ — Netflix (@netflix) March 23, 2022

A few days back the makers also released a fresh set of posters of Stranger Things Season 4 that reveals what lies ahead for Jim Hopper, Eleven and the gang. Stranger Things Season 4 will take place far from Hawkins.

The series creator, Matt Duffer indicates there were several loose ends in Season 3. Stranger Things Season 4 will take place far from Hawkins and picks up six months after the Starcourt mall battle at the end of Season 3. In the last season, we saw Byers' family and Eleven shifting their location.

Stranger Things Season 4 would explore Hopper's perceived death and Eleven being adopted by Will's mother and relocating with her new family out of state. It was previously disclosed by Finn Wolfhard (played by Mike Wheeler) that Stranger Things Season 4 would be the most mystery-filled season the show ever had. The story would go deeper into the character of Jim Hopper (played by David Harbour).

Moreover, another piece of good news is that there are still many stories to tell about Eleven and her brave friends. Fans will get another season of the science fiction horror drama. Duffer brother also announced that the series Stranger Things will conclude with its fifth season.

Stranger Things Season 4 Vol. 1 is scheduled for Netflix release on May 27, while Vol. 2 will be released on July 1, 2022.

Stay tuned for more updates on the upcoming shows!