Tony Goldwyn joins cast of Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'

Actor Tony Goldwyn, whose recent film 'King Richard' is in the Oscars race, is the latest actor to join the star-packed cast of Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer', a biopic on J. Robert Oppenheimer, one of the fathers of the atomic bomb.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-03-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 18:39 IST
Tony Goldwyn (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Tony Goldwyn, whose recent film 'King Richard' is in the Oscars race, is the latest actor to join the star-packed cast of Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer', a biopic on J. Robert Oppenheimer, one of the fathers of the atomic bomb. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the details about Goldwyn's role is being kept under wraps. He has joined previously announced cast members including Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Alex Wolff, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, David Krumholtz and David Dastmalchian.

The film has been shooting in New Mexico for a few weeks now and is still adding actors to the mix. Nolan wrote the script and is directing, while his creative partner and wife, Emma Thomas, is producing with Charles Roven of Atlas Entertainment.

The project is based on 'American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer' by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin. Published in 2005, the book won the Pulitzer Prize. The studio has set a July 21, 2023, release date for 'Oppenheimer', which centres on the theoretical physicist who helped develop the atomic bomb during World War II, but later found his loyalty to the United States questioned by hawkish government officials.

Coming back to Goldwyn, his upcoming projects include Lionsgate's 'The Plane', Amazon's 'People We Hate at the Wedding' and Netflix's 'Murder Mystery 2'. In addition to acting, Goldwyn is also a director, having helmed episodes of 'Scandal', the hit ABC show in which he played Fitzgerald Grant from 2012-18. (ANI)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

