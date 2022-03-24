Black Clover Chapter 328 release date pushed back!

The Japanese manga Black Clover Chapter 328 continues to fight with several members of the Magic Knights. Asta and Liebe achieved True Devil Form and merged with each other. Now everyone is eagerly waiting for what the Black Clover Chapter 328 has in store. As the manga is entering into Spade Kingdom Invasion Arc, seemingly the plot will bring more interest to fans.

Unfortunately, the mangaka Yuki Tabata is going to take a break. The release date for the manga Black Clover Chapter 328 has been pushed back for a week. Black clover Chapter 328 is set to release on April 3, 2022.

The raw scans would surface two or three days before its release in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. This means fans can expect the initial spoilers within April 1, as it comes before raw scans.

The translated chapter is likely to release on the same day of issue. It will also drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times.

The new chapter will be available on the official website of Manga Plus and Viz media. Smartphone apps from both platforms are also available. Here's the list of timings and release dates in different places around the planet.

Pacific Time: 7:00 a.m. (April 3)

Central Time: 9:00 a.m. (April 3)

Eastern Time: 10:00 a.m. (April 3)

UK time: 03:00 (April 3)

European Time: 4:00 a.m. (April 3)

India Time: 8:30 a.m. (April 3)

Japan Time: 12:00 (April 3)

