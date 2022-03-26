Left Menu

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dies, aged 50

Variety reported that the band had been preparing to perform in the Colombian capital Bogota on Friday at the time of his death. "The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins," the band said in a tweet.

Reuters | Updated: 26-03-2022 12:42 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 12:41 IST
Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dies, aged 50
Late Taylor Hawkins (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Taylor Hawkins, the drummer of American rock band Foo Fighters, has died aged 50, the band announced late on Friday.

The band did not give a cause of death. Variety reported that the band had been preparing to perform in the Colombian capital Bogota on Friday at the time of his death.

"The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins," the band said in a tweet. "His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever." Tributes poured in.

Hawkins "was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans," British rocker Ozzy Osbourne tweeted. "See you on the other side." Canadian rockers Nickelback said they were in "utter disbelief at the news of Taylor Hawkins." They added that it was "so incredibly sad."

Foo Fighters was founded in 1994 by Dave Grohl, the drummer for grunge band Nirvana, following the death of Nirvana's lead singer Kurt Cobain. The band, which includes bassist Nate Mendel and guitarists Chris Shiflett and Pat Smear, has released 10 studio albums led by singles such as "Everlong," "Times Like These" and "Learn To Fly".

The group has won 12 Grammy awards and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2021. "God bless you Taylor Hawkins. I loved your spirit and your unstoppable rock power. Rest In Peace my friend," tweeted Tom Morello, of Rage Against the Machine, as he shared a picture with Hawkins and Perry Farrell from Jane's Addiction, another rock band.

Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, members of rock group KISS, also mourned Hawkins's death, along with Guns N' Roses, Slash and various other musicians.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
2
Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

 United Kingdom
3
First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to know

First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to kno...

 United States
4
Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022