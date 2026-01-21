Left Menu

Powell's Courtroom Dilemma: Clash Over Fed's Independence Unfolds

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warns against Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell attending Supreme Court arguments concerning Trump's attempt to dismiss Fed Governor Lisa Cook. The case highlights tensions over the Fed's independence, with political ramifications as Trump's actions face scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 04:05 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 04:05 IST
Powell's Courtroom Dilemma: Clash Over Fed's Independence Unfolds
U.S. Treasury Secretary

Scott Bessent, U.S. Treasury Secretary, cautioned against Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell attending Supreme Court hearings regarding President Trump's endeavor to remove Fed Governor Lisa Cook. The case underscores persisting friction between the administration and the Fed, as debates over the central bank's autonomy come to the forefront.

Powell's anticipated presence at the court session symbolizes ongoing disputes following the Department of Justice's threats to launch a criminal inquiry against him. Describing the threat as a 'pretext,' Powell alleges administration efforts to pressure him on monetary policy, stirring reactions from Democratic senators.

Critics argue Trump's maneuvers jeopardize the Fed's independence, with Bessent noting the political implications of Powell attending. Lisa Cook remains uncharged over mortgage-related allegations, while discussions intensify around Trump's selection to potentially replace Powell whose term concludes in May.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea's Economic Forecast: Won to Gain Strength

South Korea's Economic Forecast: Won to Gain Strength

 South Korea
2
New Zealand Set for Another Showdown: Two Christophers Bid for Premiership

New Zealand Set for Another Showdown: Two Christophers Bid for Premiership

 New Zealand
3
Thrilling Action on Day Four at the Australian Open

Thrilling Action on Day Four at the Australian Open

 Global
4
Judicial Win for Women: J&J's Talc Trials to Proceed

Judicial Win for Women: J&J's Talc Trials to Proceed

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026