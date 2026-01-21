Powell's Courtroom Dilemma: Clash Over Fed's Independence Unfolds

Scott Bessent, U.S. Treasury Secretary, cautioned against Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell attending Supreme Court hearings regarding President Trump's endeavor to remove Fed Governor Lisa Cook. The case underscores persisting friction between the administration and the Fed, as debates over the central bank's autonomy come to the forefront.

Powell's anticipated presence at the court session symbolizes ongoing disputes following the Department of Justice's threats to launch a criminal inquiry against him. Describing the threat as a 'pretext,' Powell alleges administration efforts to pressure him on monetary policy, stirring reactions from Democratic senators.

Critics argue Trump's maneuvers jeopardize the Fed's independence, with Bessent noting the political implications of Powell attending. Lisa Cook remains uncharged over mortgage-related allegations, while discussions intensify around Trump's selection to potentially replace Powell whose term concludes in May.

(With inputs from agencies.)