Tragedy on the Tracks: Commuter Train Derailment Near Barcelona

A commuter train near Barcelona derailed on Tuesday after a containment wall collapsed onto the tracks due to heavy rainfall, resulting in the death of the driver and injuries to approximately 20 passengers, according to the Catalonia regional government and several local media outlets.

This tragic occurrence came just two days after another high-profile train collision and derailment in the southern Córdoba province, which claimed the lives of 42 individuals. Emergency services rapidly deployed 20 ambulances and 38 firefighter units to the site in Gelida, located on Barcelona's outskirts.

The region has a history of underfunded rail services leading to frequent incidents. Additionally, traffic was disrupted between Blanes and Maçanet-Massanes when another train axle came off the track, as reported by Spanish rail operator Adif on platform X.

(With inputs from agencies.)