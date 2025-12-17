Left Menu

A R Rahman Honoured with 2025 Lakshminarayana International Award

A R Rahman received the 2025 Lakshminarayana International Award in Mylapore for his significant contributions to music. The award ceremony featured performances and highlights from Rahman's career. Rahman and other notable figures like Dr. Subramaniam discussed future plans in technology and music education.

Updated: 17-12-2025 21:31 IST
AR Rahman honoured with Lakshminarayana International Award (Image source/Lakshminarayana Global Music Festival team) . Image Credit: ANI
In a prestigious ceremony at Mylapore's Rasika Ranjani Sabha, legendary composer A R Rahman was honored with the 2025 Lakshminarayana International Award. This accolade, from the Lakshminarayana Global Music Festival, highlighted Rahman's immense contributions to music and his worldwide influence.

Esteemed violinist Dr. Subramaniam presented the award in the company of prominent personalities such as filmmaker Mani Ratnam, Suhasini Mani Ratnam, and Padma Shri Kavita Krishnamurti. Rahman expressed his gratitude, describing the recognition as humbling.

Attendees were treated to a special performance by the SaPa Violin Ensemble, and a choreographed dance to Rahman's music. Speeches from Mani Ratnam praised Rahman's creative genius. Rahman spoke about his ongoing pursuit of innovation and Subramaniam emphasized lifelong learning. Both discussed future initiatives in music education and technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

