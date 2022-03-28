Left Menu

Sonu Nigam receives Padma Shri from President Kovind

Singer Sonu Nigam was conferred Padma Shri by President Ram Nath Kovind at a function in Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2022 20:23 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 20:23 IST
Sonu Nigam receives Padma Shri from President Kovind
Sonu Nigam awarded Padma Shri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Singer Sonu Nigam was conferred Padma Shri by President Ram Nath Kovind at a function in Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday. The President presented Padma awards for 2022 at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-II at Rashtrapati Bhavan today.

Nigam, a popular and successful playback singer of Hindi Cinema, is also a recipient of several accolades, including a National Film Award his singing of the title track of the 2003 romantic film 'Kal Ho Naa Ho.' Nigam sings predominantly in Hindi and Kannada language films but has also sung in Odia, Bengali, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Nepali, Malayalam, Kannada, Bhojpuri, and other Indian languages.

This year's list of Padma Awards includes four Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 107 Padma Shri Awards. Thirty-four of the awardees are women and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 13 posthumous awardees. The Padma Awards are announced annually on the eve of Republic Day. The Awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher-order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service). (ANI)

