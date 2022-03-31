Left Menu

Randhir Kapoor suffering from dementia, reveals his nephew Ranbir Kapoor

Veteran star Randhir Kapoor is currently battling dementia.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 31-03-2022 15:04 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 15:04 IST
Randhir Kapoor suffering from dementia, reveals his nephew Ranbir Kapoor
Randhir Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran star Randhir Kapoor is currently battling dementia. The news of his diagnosis was revealed by his nephew and actor Ranbir Kapoor in a recent interview with NDTV.

During the interaction, Ranbir mentioned that Randhir recently watched his father Rishi Kapoor's last film 'Sharmaji Namkeen' and had been asking for him. "My uncle Randhir Kapoor, who is going through an early stage of dementia, came to me after the film and said, 'Tell dad that he is amazing, and where is he, let's call him'. Art crosses the boundaries of medical conditions... And a good piece of storytelling really embodies that," Ranbir shared with NDTV.

Rishi Kapoor had died due to cancer on April 30, 2020, just before he could complete filming for 'Sharmaji Namkeen'. Thankfully, Paresh Rawal stepped into his shoes to finish the film. Earlier, Ranbir had opened up about how keen his father was to complete his film 'Sharmaji Namkeen' while battling cancer.

In a video, he had said, "The show must go on -- you all have heard it but I have seen my father live that. After his demise, we thought the film wouldn't get completed. We thought of trying VFX or I could wear prosthetics and complete the role but nothing was working out. It was a tough time for all of us. And that's when Mr. Paresh Rawal stepped in. It was very generous of him to take up this challenge." Helmed by Hitesh Bhatia, 'Sharmaji Namkeen' is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
2
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names; Towering ice volcanoes identified on surprisingly vibrant Pluto and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch w...

 Global
3
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

 Global
4
Breakaway Georgian territory of South Ossetia says it plans to join Russia

Breakaway Georgian territory of South Ossetia says it plans to join Russia

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022