My Hero Academia Chapter 350 might depict Dabi's back story (but after a break)

The popular Japanese manga My Hero Academia is approaching its conclusion, so fans are expecting lots of engrossment in the storyline. The upcoming installment is My Hero Academia Chapter 350 of the manga, which will showcase Deku's journey. He has to cover 200 kilometers and reach a floating arena. Now it's time to see if Deku can reach on time?

My Hero Academia Chapter 350 will come after a break. In recent times, Shueisha publication is taking frequent breaks. My Hero Academia has been divided into sagas and arcs. The recent series is on its third and last saga called, 'The Final Act Saga.' As the manga is approaching its conclusion, mangaka Kohei Horikoshi is working hard on it. This is why he needs a creative break. My Hero Academia Chapter 350 might release on April 10, 2022.

The raw scans would surface two to three days before release. The chapter will be released at different times in different countries so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times. Here are some unofficial spoilers of the upcoming installment.

My Hero Academia Chapter 350 could detail on Dabi's back story. Shoto wants to know why Dabi did not come home all these years. In Chapter 349, titled "Battle Flame," Deku starts his way across the ocean using a combination of Fa Jin, Float and Air Force flying across the ocean towards U.A. However, he was annoyed because he was not hitting the much-needed speed.

As he is wearing a new costume, it makes him uncomfortable, and he is unable to utilize One For All at the maximum output. He has nothing to use as a foothold for Blackwhip in the ocean, so he is unable to take his speed.

Meanwhile, the Second User appears before him and tells him to get a grip on the situation. But Deku realizes that he is unable to use his 100% power of OFA and it might destroy his suit. The Second User also asks him to use his quikr if he wants.

When the Second User understands that Deku couldn't utilize the power and the quikr could be an obstacle for him, he suggests Deku take the safest route.

On Okuto Island, Froppy and Uravity are relieved that Deku has gone. Himiko tells Ochako, Uravity and Froppy that she is done with the heroes and has decided to do what she feels right. Others are also willing to do their own.

In Kamino Ward, Dabi burns down everything while comparing the current events to what happened in Hosu. Inside the fire tornado, Shoto, Kido, Onima and Burnin confront Dabi, who was ridiculing Endeavor for sending his son and three sidekicks.

We will update the manga My Hero Academia Chapter 350 title, summary, and spoilers once the manga leaks are verified by confirmed sources.

If anyone wants to read My Hero Academia's previous chapters, they can get those for free on VIZ media, Shonen Jump, and Manga Plus's official website and platforms. Keep a tab on Devdiscourse for more spoilers on Japanese manga.

