Sunidhi Chauhan announces her new song 'Ve Tu'

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan will soon unveil her new song titled 'Ve Tu'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-04-2022 17:11 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 17:11 IST
Sunidhi Chauhan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Singer Sunidhi Chauhan will soon unveil her new song titled 'Ve Tu'. The song's video features actors Shaheer Sheikh and Surbhi Jyoti.

Sharing the update, Sunidhi took to her Instagram account and wrote, "Kuch khaas coming your way soon! #VeTu only on @vyrloriginals." Shaheer, too, expressed his excitement about the song.

Taking to his Instagram Story, he dropped a BTS picture from the shoot. In the image, the two can be seen dressed in Christian wedding outfits. Digangana Suryavanshi is also a part of the song, which is directed by Jatinder Shah. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

