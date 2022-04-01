Russian Doll Season 2 is finally coming! Get the latest updates

After a long gap, Netflix's comedy-drama Russian Doll Season 2 is finally releasing soon. Yes, the drama has got its release date on April 20, 2022, on Netflix. After the release of the first run in 2019, the series was renewed for Season 2 back in June of the same year but the filming was delayed for one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The production was originally planned to start on March 30, 2020.

The streaming platform has confirmed the news on Twitter, along with a teaser clip.

What could be the plotline of Russian Doll Season 2?

Russian Doll Season 2 will be set four years after Nadia's fateful 36th birthday party when she is thrown into a Groundhog Day-like scenario in which she dies repeatedly while trying to escape a time loop.

Season 2 will see Nadia and Alan discover a time portal in New York that might bound them to confront their past again in a process that will be tougher than before. Natasha Lyonne, the star, co-creator, and showrunner of the series teases a little bit on it to Entertainment Weekly.

She explained, "It's definitely a wild ride. It is deep, and deeply off-the-wall."

"I genuinely think the joy of the game is to watch it with fresh eyes as much as you can in order to be taken by the story," she explains, not wanting to give away too much. Citing one of her childhood favorites, The Never ending Story, as an example of sorts, Lyonne likes the idea of "saddling up with a book in the attic and letting that world take you away on a journey. I do have this dream that people get to do that with this show."

"We all pushed ourselves to the limit of what we thought we could make happen visually and through the storytelling... It's for sure a puzzle box. With my whole heart, I hope that people watch it all and see where the game goes and lands. I can't believe we pulled it off," added Lyonne.

Netflix also revealed the synopsis of Russian Doll Season 2:

Set four years after Nadia (Natasha Lyonne) and Alan (Charlie Barnett) escaped mortality's time loop together, season two of Russian Doll will continue to explore existential thematics through an often humorous and sci-fi lens. Discovering a fate even worse than endless death, this season finds Nadia and Alan delving deeper into their pasts through an unexpected time portal located in one of Manhattan's most notorious locations. At first, they experience this as an ever-expanding, era-spanning, intergenerational adventure, but they soon discover this extraordinary event might be more than they bargained for and, together, must search for a way out.

Is there a trailer for Russian Doll Season 2?

The official first-look images of Russian Doll Season 2 have been released. The images of Nadia (Natasha Lyonne ) and Alan (Charlie Bennett) confirm that they'd bring new humor to the storyline. But the pictures show that Alan has grown a mustache now. It also gives the first glimpse at Schitt's Creek star Annie Murphy in her as-yet-undisclosed role. Greta Lee's Maxine is also back in Russian Doll Season 2.

Earlier, in 2019, just after the show was renewed, Netflix released this teaser video:

Who are in the cast of Russian Doll Season 2?

Natasha Lyonne (as Nadia), Charlie Barnett (Alan Zaveri), Greta Lee (Maxine, Nadia's friend), Rebecca Henderson (Lizzy, friend), Yul Vasquez (John Reyes, Nadia's Ex-boyfriend), and Elizabeth Ashley (Ruth Brenner Nadia's mother) are returning in Russian Doll Season 2.

Schitt's Creek's Annie Murphy officially joined the cast of Russian Doll Season 2 in an undisclosed role and capacity, while 'Romeo and Juliet' actress Carolyn Michelle Smith joined the cast in a recurring role. 'District 9' star Sharlto Copley also joined the drama.

Russian Doll Season 2 is set to run on Netflix on April 20, 2022. Stay tuned to get more updates!