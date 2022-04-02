Left Menu

Gudi Padwa: With pandemic waning, procession from Thane's Koupineshwar Temple taken out with traditional pomp

All along the route, people showered flowers on the palkhi palanquin of the presiding deity of Koupineshwar Temple and shouted slogans seeking a prosperous new year ahead for everybody.Kakodkar expressed delight at the procession being held with traditional pomp and fervour after two years of lull due to the coronavirus-induced restrictions.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 02-04-2022 17:10 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 17:10 IST
The traditional Gudi Padwa 'shobha yatra' (procession with floats and flower-decked trucks) was taken out from the historic Koupineshwar Temple in Thane with much fanfare amid music and dance on Saturday as the lull and restrictions brought about by COVID-19 gave way after two years.

People played traditional instruments like 'dhol tasha' and children performed various exercise routines that have been part of the celebrations for decades now.

The procession was led by renowned nuclear scientist and Padma Vibhushan awardee Dr Anil Kakodkar, while those attending included district guardian minister Eknath Shinde, Thane MP Rajan Vichare, MLC Niranjan Davkhare, MLA Sanjay Kelkar, former mayor Naresh Mhaske among others. All along the route, people showered flowers on the 'palkhi' (palanquin) of the presiding deity of Koupineshwar Temple and shouted slogans seeking a prosperous new year ahead for everybody.

Kakodkar expressed delight at the procession being held with traditional pomp and fervour after two years of lull due to the coronavirus-induced restrictions. Similar processions were also witnessed in neighbouring Palghar district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

