Jerrod Carmichael officially comes out in latest stand-up special 'Rothaniel'

American comedian and actor Jerrod Carmichael, who will be hosting the upcoming episode of 'Saturday Night Live', has officially come out as gay in his latest comedy special 'Rothaniel'.

Updated: 02-04-2022 17:19 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 17:19 IST
American comedian and actor Jerrod Carmichael, who will be hosting the upcoming episode of 'Saturday Night Live', has officially come out as gay in his latest comedy special 'Rothaniel'. According to Variety, in the special, Carmichael opened up about how coming out changed his relationships with his friends and family. He also talked about the weight of keeping this secret throughout his life and career.

Carmichael explained how after coming to know that his father had been cheating on his mother for years; he was "left alone feeling like a liar, because I had a secret." "One that I kept from my father, my mother, my family, my friends, and you. Professionally, personally. And the secret is that I'm gay," the comedian came out, which was received by applause from the audience, after a long silence.

"I'm accepting the love, I really appreciate the love. My ego wants to rebel against it. I rebelled against it my whole life. I thought I'd never, ever come out. At many points I thought I'd rather die than confront the truth of that, to actually say it to people. Because I know it changes some people's perceptions of me. I can't control that," he added. According to The Hollywood Reporter, 'Rothaniel' was taped in February at the Blue Note Jazz Club in New York City. Bo Burnham has directed while Carmichael, Burnham, Eli Bush, Matthew Vaughan and Josh Senior executive produced. (ANI)

