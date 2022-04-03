Red Fort Festival - Bharat Bhagya Vidhata ends

The 10-day ‘Red Fort Festival – Bharat Bhagya Vidhata' showcasing India's history, art, heritage, culture, crafts and cuisine came to an end here on Sunday.

The cultural extravaganza, touted to be a huge success, witnessed a footfall of over 1.5 lakh people in what was its inaugural edition. It is a collaboration of the Union Culture Ministry and the Dalmia Bharat Group, which has adopted the Red Fort as its ‘Monument Mitra’.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal was the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the festival.

“Red Fort Festival – Bharat Bhagya Vidhata has set a very high standard, globally, with its unique showcase of our nation's rich culture and heritage. Indeed, it has proven to be an incredible experience for over 1,50,000 visitors,'' the Union minister said on the occasion.

“Even more commendable are the opportunities that the festival created, post-COVID, which is testimony to how we are collaboratively moving towards a 'New India','' he added.

Highlights of the festival, which began on April 3, included a projection mapping show 'Matrubhumi', interactive exhibition ‘Bharat Gaurav’ instilling a sense of patriotism, ‘Yatra’ -- a 360 degree immersive experience narrating the story of India as one of the oldest civilisations.

It also featured a ‘Khao Gali’ section offering a culinary explosion of regional cuisines, a section titled 'Khel Gaon' dedicated for children, and song and dance performances by notable artists paying homage to the country's glorious history of unity in diversity ''We are grateful to the government of India for giving us this opportunity to share our rich cultural history and heritage on a world stage such as the Red Fort and to enable the sustenance for our communities by creating job opportunities at the fest. We will continue to serve our country in the best way possible,'' said Puneet Dalmia, Managing Director, Dalmia Bharat Limited.

The festival, now set to be an annual event, was part of the government's Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, celebrating 75 years of India’s Independence.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year to celebrate a progressive independent India, its rich cultural heritage as well as its achievements.

