Olivia Rodrigo recalls childhood dream of winning a Grammy as she bags 3 awards

Singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo, who attended her first-ever Grammys, not only gave an impeccable performance of her hit 'Drivers License', she also took home three trophies after being nominated in seven categories. The pop star won Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance for 'Drivers License' and Best Pop Vocal Album for her debut album 'Sour'.

While collecting the trophy for 'Sour', Rodrigo said, "Thank you again to the Recording Academy, thanks to all of the fans who have listened to my music and completely changed my life for the past two years." She went on to dedicate the award to her parents, thanking them for being "supportive" throughout her ambitions and recalling her childhood dream of wanting to win a Grammy.

"When I was 9 years old, I told my mom I was going to be an Olympic gymnast even though I could barely do a cartwheel and she thought I was joking but I got super defensive, and so the next week, when I told her I was going to win a Grammy, she was very supportive even though I'm sure she thought it was just a little-kid pipe dream," Rodrigo said. "I want to thank my mom for being supportive [of] all of my dreams, no matter how crazy," she continued.

The singer added, "I want to thank my mom and my dad for being as equally as proud of me for winning a Grammy as they were when I learned how to do a back walkover." "This is for you guys and because of you guys. Thank you," Rodrigo concluded. Rodrigo shot to fame in early 2021 when 'Drivers License' went viral, and led to a string of celebrated singles like 'Deja Vu' and 'Good 4 U' from her album 'Sour'.

The 2022 Grammys, which kicked off on Sunday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, is being hosted by Trevor Noah for the second year in a row. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)