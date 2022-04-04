Left Menu

Bad Bunny takes home Grammy for his album 'El Ultimo Tour del Mundo'

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny won his second Grammy for his album 'El Ultimo Tour del Mundo' in the Best Musica Urbana Album category.

ANI | Las Vegas (Nevada) | Updated: 04-04-2022 12:00 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 12:00 IST
Bad Bunny (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny won his second Grammy for his album 'El Ultimo Tour del Mundo' in the Best Musica Urbana Album category. The rapper was up against Rauw Alejandro ('Afrodisiaco'), J Balvin ('Jose'), Karol G ('KG0516'), and Kali Uchis for her album 'Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios)'.

It is Bad Bunny's second Grammy win, following his first triumph last year in the category then known as Best Latin Pop or Urban Album for 'YHLQMDLG'. The Best Musica Urbana Album Grammy Award (Latin Music Field) is a new category for Grammys.

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards kicked off on Sunday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Trevor Noah is hosting the event for the second year in a row. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

