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Amazon Now: Revolutionizing Quick Commerce with Ultra-Fast Delivery

Amazon plans to expand its quick commerce service, Amazon Now, to the US and Europe after experiencing significant growth in India. With rapid delivery in just 20 minutes, the service has seen an increase in popularity, particularly among Prime members, and is anticipated to scale significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2026 18:13 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 18:13 IST
Amazon Now: Revolutionizing Quick Commerce with Ultra-Fast Delivery
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Amazon is set to expand its rapid delivery service, Amazon Now, across the US and Europe, following its success in India. Documents from the company outline future plans for the service, which became active last year in India and the UAE.

Offering ultra-fast delivery on thousands of items within just 20 minutes, Amazon Now has become a favored option among consumers. In India, where Amazon has established more than 360 micro-fulfilment centers, order volumes are growing by 25% each month, the company reveals. Moreover, Amazon Prime members have tripled their shopping frequencies using this service.

Research supports the trend toward quick commerce. According to Grant Thornton, over 70% of consumers opt for these platforms even in the absence of discounts. Market research firm Redseer projects quick commerce to achieve a gross merchandise value of over $25 billion in India alone, a notable increase from its current $4 billion valuation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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