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Voting Rights Struggle: Injured Voter Faces Challenge at Kerala Polls

A young mother, Akshaya, was reportedly denied her voting right in Kerala's central district due to a bandaged finger from a recent injury. Despite showing medical certificates, the presiding officer insisted on removing the bandage. The situation prompted political leaders to demand action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 09-04-2026 18:13 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 18:13 IST
Voting Rights Struggle: Injured Voter Faces Challenge at Kerala Polls
Akshaya
  • Country:
  • India

A young mother faced challenges at a polling booth in Kerala's central district on Thursday when the presiding officer refused her voting right due to a bandaged index finger. Akshaya, the woman in question, arrived at the Kurkancheri polling station at 1 pm, eager to fulfill her civic duty.

Despite providing medical documents to validate her injury—15 stitches from a mixer-grinder accident—the presiding officer insisted that Akshaya remove her bandage to vote. This refusal persisted even after the Returning Officer instructed otherwise, leaving Akshaya waiting without food.

CPI leader V S Sunil Kumar criticized the presiding officer's unyielding stance, urging her to comply with instructions to permit Akshaya to vote. The incident drew attention amid ongoing polling for Kerala's 140 Assembly seats, which commenced at 7 am and concluded later that day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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