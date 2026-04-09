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BPCL Appeal Dismissed by NGT Over Environmental Fine

The National Green Tribunal has rejected BPCL's appeal against a Rs 1 crore fine for not installing a vapour recovery system by the stipulated deadline. BPCL challenged the Central Pollution Control Board's decision but failed to contest the original order, which was deemed final by the tribunal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2026 18:15 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 18:15 IST
BPCL Appeal Dismissed by NGT Over Environmental Fine
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  • India

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has dismissed Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited's (BPCL) appeal challenging a hefty fine imposed for environmental non-compliance. The Rs 1 crore penalty was levied after BPCL missed the March 2024 deadline to install a vapour recovery system (VRS) aimed at reducing harmful emissions from its storage terminals.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) had initially imposed the fine in November 2024, after BPCL's failure to set up VRS stage IA as directed. The CPCB's decision was in line with a Supreme Court mandate made in March 2023, which emphasized adherence to the December 2021 NGT directives. The tribunal highlighted that it was beyond CPCB's authority to extend the deadline for installation.

Despite BPCL's efforts to contest a subsequent CPCB order from July 2025, the NGT bench, led by Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, found no grounds for interference. The appeal was dismissed, although BPCL was granted a four-week extension to settle the fine, reinforcing the position that the original order had achieved finality.

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