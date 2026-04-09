Assam, Kerala, Puducherry Witness Massive Turnout in High-Stakes Assembly Elections

The assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry saw substantial voter turnout as electorates made their way to polling booths for the high-stakes elections. According to data from the Election Commission at 5 PM, Puducherry led with a high participation rate of 86.92%, followed closely by Assam at 84.42%, and Kerala at 75.01%.

Prominent leaders such as Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan were among the early voters. Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangaswamy continued his tradition of riding a motorcycle to cast his vote. The elections cover 126 seats in Assam, 140 in Kerala, and 30 in Puducherry, with the results slated for May 4.

Kerala's voter pool includes over 2.6 crore individuals eligible to vote for 883 candidates in 140 constituencies. Notably, 1,38,27,319 are women voters, while men account for 1,31,26,048. The state also registers 277 third-gender voters. Assam has over 2.5 crore voters eligible for 126 assembly seats, with 722 candidates competing. Among the voters, 318 identify as Transgender, and there are notable numbers of first-time and senior voters.

In a bid to ensure transparency and security, webcasting facilities have been deployed across all polling stations in Assam. A total of 31,490 polling stations have been outfitted with webcasting capabilities under the Commission's guidance. Similarly, robust election infrastructure, including personnel and voting machines, has been provisioned for smooth operation.

Puducherry's electorate consists of 10,14,070 registered voters for 30 assembly seats. Women voters slightly outnumber men, and the third-gender category includes 157 voters. The elections, taking place amid comprehensive security measures, offer new and young voters a chance to shape the political landscape. (ANI)