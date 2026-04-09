Panic in Punjab: Schools Face Fresh Wave of Bomb Threat Hoaxes

Nine schools across Patiala and Moga were at the center of a new bomb threat scare, receiving alarming emails on Thursday that prompted a swift response from authorities. Specialized teams, including bomb disposal units and dog squads, conducted rigorous searches, ultimately finding no suspicious items, according to officials.

In response to the threats, security measures were significantly increased around the affected educational facilities. A school representative in Moga reported that the students and staff were evacuated immediately after the authorities were notified of the threat, ensuring swift safety protocols were implemented.

This incident is part of a disturbing trend in the region, where schools in Chandigarh and elsewhere have recently reported similar hoaxes. Despite frequent security breaches, authorities continue to maintain a high level of vigilance to safeguard against potential threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)