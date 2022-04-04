Stephen Sondheim receives a musical tribute from Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Ben Platt, Rachel Zegler

Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Ben Platt, and Rachel Zegler paid an emotional tribute to singer-songwriter Stephen Sondheim, who died in November last year. Erivo, Odom, Platt, and Zegler celebrated Stephen's work at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

The above-mentioned artists performed a medley of Sondheim hits. Platt, dressed in black, opened the tribute, singing 'Not A Day Goes By' from 'Merrily We Roll Along', while Erivo, dressed in black and silver, and Odom Jr. in a yellow suit, performed a soft duet of 'Send in the Clowns' from A Little Night Music.

Zegler then took to stage standing next to Erivo and Odom, and began to sing 'Somewhere'. Towards the end of the performance, Platt rejoined the other three on the stage, with all four singing and receiving a standing ovation from the attendees. Stephen was 91 when he breathed his last on November 26, 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)