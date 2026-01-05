Left Menu

Election Drama: JD(S) Withdraws Complaint Amid Narwekar Controversy

The Janata Dal (Secular) party withdrew its complaint against returning officers in Mumbai over alleged nomination irregularities involving Speaker Rahul Narwekar's relatives contesting in civic polls. Narwekar dismisses claims as politically motivated. Tensions persist as opposition accuses interference, drawing criticism and demands for accountability.

Updated: 05-01-2026 17:42 IST
In a surprising twist, the Janata Dal (Secular) has retracted its complaint against returning officers in Mumbai, concerning alleged irregularities during the nomination process for the upcoming civic polls. This move comes amidst accusations of interference by assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar, whose relatives are candidates in the elections.

Rahul Narwekar, a Bharatiya Janata Party MLA, has vehemently denied the allegations, branding them as politically motivated and baseless. He insists that the Janata Dal's withdrawal was due to the acceptance of two out of three of its candidates' nominations.

Allegations from opposition parties continue to simmer, accusing Narwekar of attempting to influence the nomination process to ensure the unopposed election of his family members. The controversy remains under scrutiny as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections draw near, scheduled for January 15.

