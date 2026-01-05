Tragic Mishap: Tracker Dies in Lioness Rescue Operation

In a tragic incident in Gujarat, a tracker named Ashraf Chauhan lost his life during a lioness rescue operation. The operation, conducted by the Gujarat forest department, was initiated after a lioness killed a young boy in Amreli district.

According to Ram Ratan Nala, Chief Conservator of Forest for the Junagadh Wildlife Division, the team was attempting to sedate and capture the lioness when a tranquilizer dart accidentally hit Chauhan. Despite being rushed to hospitals in Visavadar and Junagadh, Chauhan passed away early Monday morning.

Chauhan, who had been employed as a tracker on a contractual basis, was part of the team responding to the threat posed by the lioness near Nani Monpari village, in proximity to the Gir forest. Authorities are now faced with the dual task of managing wildlife and ensuring the safety of human lives in the region.