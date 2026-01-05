Left Menu

Tragic Mishap: Tracker Dies in Lioness Rescue Operation

A tracker named Ashraf Chauhan, working for the Gujarat forest department, died after being accidentally struck by a tranquilizer dart intended for a lioness during a rescue mission in Amreli district. The lioness had previously killed a young boy, prompting the operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Junagadh | Updated: 05-01-2026 17:42 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 17:42 IST
Tragic Mishap: Tracker Dies in Lioness Rescue Operation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Gujarat, a tracker named Ashraf Chauhan lost his life during a lioness rescue operation. The operation, conducted by the Gujarat forest department, was initiated after a lioness killed a young boy in Amreli district.

According to Ram Ratan Nala, Chief Conservator of Forest for the Junagadh Wildlife Division, the team was attempting to sedate and capture the lioness when a tranquilizer dart accidentally hit Chauhan. Despite being rushed to hospitals in Visavadar and Junagadh, Chauhan passed away early Monday morning.

Chauhan, who had been employed as a tracker on a contractual basis, was part of the team responding to the threat posed by the lioness near Nani Monpari village, in proximity to the Gir forest. Authorities are now faced with the dual task of managing wildlife and ensuring the safety of human lives in the region.

TRENDING

1
Tributes to Babuji: Remembering Kalyan Singh's Impact on Uttar Pradesh

Tributes to Babuji: Remembering Kalyan Singh's Impact on Uttar Pradesh

 India
2
Ethiopia Strikes Milestone Bond Restructuring Deal

Ethiopia Strikes Milestone Bond Restructuring Deal

 Global
3
Uttarakhand Forest Land Scandal: Supreme Court Demands Accountability

Uttarakhand Forest Land Scandal: Supreme Court Demands Accountability

 India
4
Tragedy Strikes: Motorcyclist's Fatal Accident in Beed District

Tragedy Strikes: Motorcyclist's Fatal Accident in Beed District

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026