Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh Witnesses Surging GST Collections, Outpacing National Growth

Arunachal Pradesh experienced a 35.7% increase in GST collections for the first nine months of the 2025-26 fiscal year, well above the national growth average of 6.8%. This surge reflects strong economic activities and improved tax compliance, driven by business-friendly policies and enhanced revenue measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 05-01-2026 17:43 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 17:43 IST
Arunachal Pradesh Witnesses Surging GST Collections, Outpacing National Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh has posted a 35.7% rise in Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections in the initial nine months of the 2025–26 fiscal year, far surpassing the national average growth rate of 6.8%, officials disclosed on Monday.

The state amassed Rs 1,519 crore from April to December 2025, an absolute increase of Rs 195 crore from Rs 1,324 crore collected in the same timeframe the previous year. This notable increment is attributed to a consistent economic upturn, improved taxpayer compliance, and strategic revenue-enhancing initiatives, as per the central GST Commissionerate.

The burgeoning collections signal a thriving business climate and are attributed to policy initiatives targeting ease of business, governance reforms, and digital expansion. Consequently, the state's financial health has improved, enabling augmented spending on infrastructure and social welfare, with further plans to maintain this upward revenue trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Syria and Israel: Resuming Talks Amidst Historical Tensions

Syria and Israel: Resuming Talks Amidst Historical Tensions

 Global
2
Drama Unfolds on Global Stage: World News Roundup

Drama Unfolds on Global Stage: World News Roundup

 Global
3
Tensions Rise in Nepal's Birgunj Amid Communal Clashes

Tensions Rise in Nepal's Birgunj Amid Communal Clashes

 Nepal
4
Debate Erupts Over VB-G RAM G: Jharkhand Congress Leads Protests

Debate Erupts Over VB-G RAM G: Jharkhand Congress Leads Protests

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Urban Waste: Circular Economy Pathways for Cleaner East African Cities

Fighting Fire with Innovation: Why U.S. Wildfire Technology Fails to Reach Scale

How Primary Teachers View ChatGPT: Developing an Attitude Scale for Math Education

Inclusive Disaster Education in Primary Schools Improves Preparedness for All Children

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026