Arunachal Pradesh Witnesses Surging GST Collections, Outpacing National Growth

Arunachal Pradesh has posted a 35.7% rise in Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections in the initial nine months of the 2025–26 fiscal year, far surpassing the national average growth rate of 6.8%, officials disclosed on Monday.

The state amassed Rs 1,519 crore from April to December 2025, an absolute increase of Rs 195 crore from Rs 1,324 crore collected in the same timeframe the previous year. This notable increment is attributed to a consistent economic upturn, improved taxpayer compliance, and strategic revenue-enhancing initiatives, as per the central GST Commissionerate.

The burgeoning collections signal a thriving business climate and are attributed to policy initiatives targeting ease of business, governance reforms, and digital expansion. Consequently, the state's financial health has improved, enabling augmented spending on infrastructure and social welfare, with further plans to maintain this upward revenue trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)