Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in Latur: Demands for Justice in Student's Mysterious Death

Relatives of a 12-year-old girl, who allegedly died by suicide in her hostel, staged a protest against the school's administration in Maharashtra's Latur district. They suspect foul play in her death. The demonstration blocked roads, causing traffic disruptions. Police are yet to register a case as the investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 05-01-2026 17:41 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 17:41 IST
Tragedy Strikes in Latur: Demands for Justice in Student's Mysterious Death
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Relatives of a 12-year-old girl who allegedly died by suicide at a school in Maharashtra's Latur district staged a protest on Monday, demanding action against the school administration.

The student's body was discovered hanging in her hostel room at Navodaya Vidyalaya. While authorities maintain it as a suicide case, the family has expressed doubts, suspecting the school's involvement in her death.

On Monday, tensions escalated as the family and supporters blocked roads in protest, causing significant traffic disruptions. Police are still investigating, and no formal case has been registered yet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trai's Crackdown on Spam: Telecom Operators Face Hefty Penalties

Trai's Crackdown on Spam: Telecom Operators Face Hefty Penalties

 India
2
SmartGreen Aquaculture's Inland Breakthrough: Trout Farming Revolutionizes India's Deccan Plateau

SmartGreen Aquaculture's Inland Breakthrough: Trout Farming Revolutionizes I...

 India
3
China's Involvement in Reviving Venezuela's Oil Sector Amid U.S. Sanctions

China's Involvement in Reviving Venezuela's Oil Sector Amid U.S. Sanctions

 Global
4
Joe Root Uncertain About Future in Test Cricket Amidst Stellar Ashes Performance

Joe Root Uncertain About Future in Test Cricket Amidst Stellar Ashes Perform...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026