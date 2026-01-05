Tragedy Strikes in Latur: Demands for Justice in Student's Mysterious Death

Relatives of a 12-year-old girl who allegedly died by suicide at a school in Maharashtra's Latur district staged a protest on Monday, demanding action against the school administration.

The student's body was discovered hanging in her hostel room at Navodaya Vidyalaya. While authorities maintain it as a suicide case, the family has expressed doubts, suspecting the school's involvement in her death.

On Monday, tensions escalated as the family and supporters blocked roads in protest, causing significant traffic disruptions. Police are still investigating, and no formal case has been registered yet.

