Vinland Saga Season 2: Current state of play & all recent updates!

The second season of the Japanese historical manga Vinland Saga is officially confirmed. The animanga is already under production. Director Shuhei Yabuta commented on the upcoming sequel that the next story arc in Vinland Saga plays a very important role in the history of the entire series.

When the anime finale aired in Japan, Wit Studio director Shuhei Yabuta wrote, "This big incident changed everything for Thorfinn, but his story will continue." On July 7, 2021, Twin Engine announced that Vinland Saga Season 2 is in production.

Now according to recent news, Vinland Saga Season 2 is shifting its production from WIT Studio to the popular Japanese animation studio, MAPPA. While there is no official announcement on this but here's what a recent twitter post by Anime hype said: "Vinland Saga Season 2 will be releasing soon under the production MAPPA." However, according to another report, the core staff of the first season will still work on Season 2.

Vinland Saga anime adaption has released 24 episodes all the way up to its 54th chapter. Fans are waiting for Vinland Saga Season 2 to see the rest of the story.

The story is roughly based on actual historical events of the time, though it takes many liberties regarding its characters and events.

The plot of Vinland Saga is initially set mostly in 1013 AD England, which has been mostly conquered by the Danish King Sweyn Forkbeard. As King Sweyn nears death, his sons, Prince Harald and Prince Canute, are arguing over his succession. The story draws elements from historical accounts of the period such as The Flateyjarbók, The Saga of the Greenlanders and The Saga of Eric the Red.

Most of the cast from the second season of the anime are likely to return in the Vinland Saga Season 3. They include Yûto Uemura (as Thorfinn), Kenshô Ono (as Canute), and Akio Ôtsuka (as Thorkell) reprise their roles.

Since there have been no official announcements regarding the release date for Vinland Saga Season 2, we could assume from the early production work that began in 2021. It's possible that the Vinland Saga Season 2 release date could be in late 2022 or 2023.

