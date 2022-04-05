Chhattisgarh: Man jumps off skywalk in Raipur, hospitalised

A 35-year-old man jumped off a partially constructed skywalk on a busy road in Chhattisgarh's Raipur city on Tuesday and sustained injuries in the incident, police said.

Sujit Kumar, a native of Satna in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, sustained injuries to his waist and was shifted to a hospital, an official said. Kumar is an alcoholic. He was being treated for a mental illness since 2003 and is also epileptic, he said.

On Sunday night, Kumar suffered a seizure at some place in Raipur, following which he was shifted to Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Memorial Hospital (DBRAMH) in an ambulance, he said. ''He created chaos in the hospital asking for his luggage and certificates. Subsequently, he ran out of the hospital and climbed the partially constructed skywalk in front of the facility and started shouting,'' the official said.

Teams from the fire brigade and police rushed to the spot, and some public representatives of the areas also arrived there, he said.

They tried to convince Kumar to come down, but he started running on the skywalk and hanged upside down from the structure. He then jumped from a height of 7 to 8 feet and suffered injuries on his waist, he said.

Kumar's wife Suman, who hails from Mandir Hasaud area of Raipur district, had left him and was staying in her maternal home. The couple has three children who live in Satna, he said.

Around five days ago, the man arrived at Mandir Hasaud to take his wife back but she refused to go with him, following which he had returned to Raipur, the official said. The man is stated to be out of danger and his family members have been informed and are likely to reach the city, he added.

