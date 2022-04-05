Left Menu

Lebanese president says Pope Francis will visit Lebanon in June -presidency

Lebanese president says Pope Francis will visit Lebanon in June -presidency
Lebanese president Michel Aoun said on Tuesday he has been informed by the Vatican envoy that Pope Francis will visit Lebanon in June, the Lebanese presidency wrote on Twitter.

Lebanon is battling a deep financial crisis, which the World Bank has called one of the worst depressions of modern history.

