Boruto Episode 244 summary out: Kagura removes cursed seal from Buntan, Kyohō, & Hebiichigo

The Japanese animanga, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 244 will air on Sunday without any break. Boruto and his team are ready to confront another battle in the next installment.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 244 is titled "Rift." The official trailer and synopsis for Boruto Episode 244 are out. The teaser shows the enemy forces getting ready to attack the Hidden Mist Village, while Denki and his partners are planning strategies to oppose the antagonists.

On the other side, Hebiichigo is planning to kill kagura. Buntan, Kyoho and Hebiichigo are disappointed, as they were only getting three years off their sentences, although they worked hard so far. That's why they have to win the fight and get a complete acquittal. They know if they escape from the situation now, they might be hunted for the rest of their life.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 243 recap

Boruto: Naruto Next GenerationsEepisode 243 features the sea battle that begins as Mist shinobi blasts the Funato Clan's ships with Water Style jutsus, and however Isari has predicted their actions and laid a trap for them.

Back at the island, Kagura realizes that the sea battle is just a diversion. Funamushi decodes a message, which reveals that the Hidden Mist Village is in danger. So Boruto suggests they all will fight back. Buntan tells Kagura that they will only help if they regain their freedom. Kagura promises to make it possible.

While everybody prepares to leave for the village in the mountain to trap the Funato, Boruto tries to keep tracking Ikada. Meanwhile, after reaching the village, kagura reveals that he has many loving memories of the village during his childhood. They tried to help the villagers. The villagers also agreed to co-operate with the troop. As the sun sets, Funamushi leads the forces to the mountain village.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 244 synopsis

The Twitter user Abdul Zoldyck shared a summary of Episode 244. Kagura will remove the curse marks engraved on Buntan, Kyohō, & Hebiichigo to help fight enemy forces. Read the summary below.

"As Boruto and co. steadily prepare for the operation, they find that some of the enemy forces are heading towards the village ahead of them. Boruto and the others hasten to evacuate the people as this will endanger the village while it is still unprepared," read the synopsis of "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations," the synopsis reads.

"Furthermore, Kagura, who is concerned about their lack of fighting strength, removes the cursed seal engraved on Buntan, Kyoho, and Hebiichigo, whereby if the person casting the jutsudies, the people affected by the jutsu also die. The three are now free, albeit temporarily, and although puzzled, they agree to fight alongside Kagura, Boruto, and the others…?!"

Here is a more detailed summary for Episode 244 airing next week on 04/10. Kagura removes the curse marks engraved on Buntan, Kyohō, & Hebiichigo in order to help fight enemy forces, but it won't be as simple as that…?! #boruto Translation: @nite_baron Via: Tv Tokyo Web pic.twitter.com/u5zAUIvsu4 — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) April 3, 2022

Boruto Naruto Next Generations Episode 244 is scheduled to release on April 10, 2022, at 5:30 PM JST. New episodes of the manga series air every Sunday. The previous episodes of BorutoNaruto anime can be watched on the official websites via Anime Lab, Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu.

Also Read: One Piece Episode 1014 finally gets its release date! Know all updates!