One Piece Episode 1014 finally gets its release date! Know all updates!

Finally, One Piece Episode 1014 got its release date. Recently, it is reported that the animanga One Piece will return with episode 1014 on April 17, 2022.

It seems the Japanese anime One Piece Episode 1014 will complete the Wano Arc. One major fight described in that arc could be shown in the next episode. The episode will feature the battle between Luffy and Kaido. Several things are happening, as Luffy is continuously trying to make his way to the roof of the Skull Dome.

There were several rumors about the release of One Piece Episode 1014. According to Wikipedia, the new episode is expected to air on April 10, 2022. However, it was later confirmed that the show's release had been delayed. The reason for this unexpected delay is due to a third-party breach of Toei Animation on March 06, 2022.

The official website of One Piece released a statement. It reads:

"As announced by Toei Animation Co., Ltd. at 11:00 on March 11 (Friday), the internal network of Toei Animation Co., Ltd. received unauthorized access by a third party on March 6 (Sunday), and the internal system Some have stopped. We would like to inform you that the impact of this has hindered the progress of program production and will affect future broadcasting schedules."

Recently, the Twitter user Orjapan revealed that One Piece Episode 1014 will release on April 17, 2022. One Piece Episode 1014 is titled "Marco's tears! The bond of Whitebeard pirates!"

#ONEPIECE ONE PIECE anime will return with episode 1014 on April 17 , 2022 pic.twitter.com/5EtsS5wysP — OROJAPAN (@Orojapan1) April 6, 2022

The new episode will first air in Japan around 6:00 AM JST and will be available to watch on the official anime streaming websites. Viewers can follow AnimeLab, Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Netflix to watch all the episodes of the Japanese anime series. Fuji TV is the first to air all the upcoming episodes.

The translated chapter is likely to release on the same day of the issue within a few hours of the release. It will also drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times. Here's the list of timings in different places around the planet.

USA: 6:00 PM Eastern Time

India: 7:30 AM

Brazil: 11:30 PM

France: 3:00 AM

Korea: 11:00 AM

