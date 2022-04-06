Left Menu

Ana Ayora boards cast of Apple show 'Truth Be Told' S3

Truth Be Told is produced by Hello Sunshine, Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content.Ayora is best known for featuring in Captain Marvel and the CW series In The Dark, in which she stars as Detective Sarah Barnes.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 06-04-2022 16:56 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 16:56 IST
Ana Ayora boards cast of Apple show 'Truth Be Told' S3
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Ana Ayora has joined the cast for the third season of Octavia Spencer-led Apple series ''Truth Be Told''.

Based on the novel ''Are You Sleeping'' by Kathleen Barber, ''Truth Be Told'' features Spencer as true crime podcaster Poppy Scoville, who risks everything—including her life—to pursue truth and justice.

According to Deadline, the details of Ayora's character have been kept under wraps.

Recently, actor Gabrielle Union joined the cast. She will star as Eva, an outspoken high school principal who becomes embroiled in a problematic incident.

Maisha Closson will serve as showrunner and executive producer on the third season, which was announced in December 2021.

Each season of the show tells a different story and features new stars opposite Spencer.

The first season had Aaron Paul and Lizzy Caplan, while the sophomore instalment starred Kate Hudson.

In addition to starring, Spencer serves as executive producer alongside producing partner Brian Clisham via her company, Orit Entertainment. ''Truth Be Told'' is produced by Hello Sunshine, Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content.

Ayora is best known for featuring in ''Captain Marvel'' and the CW series ''In The Dark'', in which she stars as Detective Sarah Barnes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch; Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb' and more

Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readi...

 Global
3
Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US chief of staff

Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US c...

 United States
4
Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022