Black clover Chapter 329 to reveal how Licita gave birth to Asta!

Black clover Chapter 329 will release on Sunday without any break. The raw scans and the leaks will be available within two to three days before the release. The previous chapter, i.e., Chapter 328 and some earlier chapters were delayed for some time, but it looks like the upcoming chapters will be released as scheduled.

Asta and Liebe achieved True Devil Form and merged. Liebe recalls the story of her mother Licita abandoning her and living her alone. Black Clover Chapter 329 will highlight more detail on Asta and Liebe Devil Union.

In the previous chapter of the Japanese manga, Lucifero pins Asta to the cold earth using a magical spell. They are fighting vigorously. Besides, the chapter features Richita with Leibe showing the reason for leaving Asta although she explained how she felt after abandoning Asta.

Presently, Leibe and Asta are discussing the past, though Leibe is aware that Asta is Licita's son. Licita tells Liebe that she is not fit to be a mother. In the flashback, Licita is seen discussing her kid with Liebe. She tells the story about how she had a kid Liebe's age but was forced to abandon the baby so that the child can live.

Asta's life could be at risk if she'd continue to look after him due to Licita's nature of taking away the mana and life force of everyone surrounding her. Black clover Chapter 329 will continue the flashback of Asta and Leibe's story.

Black clover Chapter 329 might define how Licita gives birth to Asta and when all her life forces release from her body.

Lucifero tried to punch Asta but he cuts him off in the middle including his heart. As Lucifero collapsed Asta and Leibe appeared in front of him after transforming into Devil mode.

Fans are guessing that Lucifero's heart is not included in his body, therefore he will recover soon. We could see that in Black Clover Chapter 329. Moreover, as Lucifero is a Demon Lord, it is hard to demolish him easily. As the manga is entering the Spade Kingdom Invasion Arc, the plotline may become more interesting to fans.

Black Clover Chapter 329 is set to be released on April 10, 2022. The translated chapter is likely to release on the same day of the issue. It will also drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times.

The new chapter will be available on the official website of Manga Plus and Viz media. Smartphone apps from both platforms are also available. Here's the list of timings and release dates in different places around the planet.

Pacific Time: 7:00 a.m. (April 10)

Central Time: 9:00 a.m. (April 10)

Eastern Time: 10:00 a.m. (April 10)

UK time: 03:00 (April 10)

European Time: 4:00 a.m. (April 10)

India Time: 8:30 a.m. (April 10)

Japan Time: 12:00 (April 10)

All the chapters of Black Clover are available online on the Viz website, Manga plus website, and the Shonen Jump App which is available on both Android and IOS. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on the Japanese manga series.

Also Read: Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 69: Code wants help from Daemon