Exes Hrithik Roshan, Sussane Khan with their newfound love Saba Azad, Arslan Goni pose for a selfie

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan have clearly set the bar high by continuing to remain respectful with each other after separation. And interestingly, the two have found love again.

07-04-2022
Exes Hrithik Roshan, Sussane Khan with their newfound love Saba Azad, Arslan Goni pose for a selfie
Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad, Sussanne Khan-Arslan Goni (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan have clearly set the bar high by continuing to remain respectful with each other after separation. And interestingly, the two have found love again. Hrithik is rumoured to be dating singer-actor Saba Azad, while Sussanne is believed to be in a relationship with Aly Goni's cousin Arslan Goni.

The four of them along with other members of Bollywood recently partied together in Goa. Sussane, on Wednesday night, shared several pictures from the bash. In one of the images, the former couple along with their new partners can be seen posing for an adorable selfie.

The particular snap features Hrithik holding Saba close as they pose with Sussanne and Arslan. For the party, Hrithik chose to wear a black T-shirt while Saba looked radiant in a beautiful pink outfit. Sussanne donned a black dress and Arslan opted for a beachy shirt.

The bash was hosted by Sussanne to mark the launch of her recently designed new restaurant in Goa. "Thank you for always being there for me with all your might...I love you all...full power ahead P.S Let's make this the best life possible. Vedro Goa has arrived. Bar+kitchen #panjimgoa #newkonkanbreeze #timenevergoesbyslowy," Sussanne captioned the post.

Hrithik and Sussanne, who were childhood sweethearts, got married in 2000. They announced their separation in 2013 and got divorced a year later. They continue to co-parent sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. (ANI)

