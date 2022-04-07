Left Menu

Saregama announces multiple project deal with Malayalam star Tovino Thomas

Siddharth Anand Kumar, Vice President of Films at Saregama India, said they are thrilled to collaborate with Thomas, calling him a pan-Indian success story.Be it his amazing acting prowess in a cultural phenomenon like Minnal Murali, or his sharp instincts as a producer, he is someone who is creating content for posterity and we share that vision as well.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-04-2022 14:05 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 13:49 IST
Saregama announces multiple project deal with Malayalam star Tovino Thomas
Tovino Thomas Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Saregama's Yoodlee Films have joined hands with South actor Tovino Thomas to produce original content. Saregama's Yoodlee Films and the actor's company Tovino Thomas Productions would produce films and web shows in Malayalam and Hindi, a press release from the company stated.

In the past, Yoodlee Films has also collaborated with two Malayalam stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nivin Pauly for one-off projects. But this is the first time, a Malayalam production house and a media giant with a global reach have come together on a multiple slate deal across languages, the release said. Thomas, who garnered widespread acclaim for his superhero film ''Minnal Murali'', said he is looking forward to exploring stories that reach audiences across the world.

''This collaboration signifies a huge shift in the Indian content space where all industries are willing to collaborate and reach out to not just one regional demographic but the global audience. I cannot wait to begin this new journey with Saregama India and explore our shared love for timeless stories,'' the 33-year-old-actor said in a statement. Siddharth Anand Kumar, Vice President of Films at Saregama India, said they are thrilled to collaborate with Thomas, calling him a ''pan-Indian success story''.

''Be it his amazing acting prowess in a cultural phenomenon like 'Minnal Murali', or his sharp instincts as a producer, he is someone who is creating content for posterity and we share that vision as well. ''Our goal is not just to succeed but to define genres, set standards, and break new ground and he is the perfect collaborator we would like to co-create content with, be it for OTT platforms or the big screen,'' Kumar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Friday’s flight

Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Fr...

 United States
2
Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia
3
Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European trial; no fetus risk seen with first-trimester vaccination; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European ...

 Global
4
Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022