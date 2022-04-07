Left Menu

Halsey shares adorable picture of her baby snuggling into dad Alev Aydin's arms

Grammy-nominated singer Halsey melted the hearts of many by sharing an adorable picture of her beau Alev Aydin snuggling their baby in bed.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-04-2022 15:20 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 15:20 IST
Halsey shares adorable picture of her baby snuggling into dad Alev Aydin's arms
Halsey's beau Alev Aydin with their child Ender Ridley Aydin (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Grammy-nominated singer Halsey melted the hearts of many by sharing an adorable picture of her beau Alev Aydin snuggling their baby in bed. The 27-year-old singer, who uses she/they pronouns, took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of her beau Alev Aydin snuggling and kissing their 8-month-old baby Ender Ridley Aydin in bed.

"Sevgi paylastikca artar (Love increases when shared)," Halsey captioned the post. The picture accumulated more than one million likes and thousands of comments from her fans and followers.

"ender has grown so much," a fan wrote. "God bless ur family," wrote another.

Halsey welcomed her first child Ender Ridley Aydin with her beau Alev Aydin in July last year. Alev Aydin, who hails from Turkey is a screenwriter by profession. Halsey has never revealed the sex of their baby but did reveal the meaning behind the unusual gender-neutral name of the child.

The baby that the couple named Ender Ridley Aydin is a rare moniker of Turkish origin and means 'extremely rare', as per what Halsey described to her fans while revealing the name of the child on social media. Halsey first announced her pregnancy in January with a social media post that showed off her baby bump. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

