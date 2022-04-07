Left Menu

Malayalam actor Sreenivasan in stable condition post bypass surgery

Veteran Malayalam actor Sreenivasan's health condition is said to be stable after he underwent an emergency cardiac surgery a few days ago in Kerala.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 07-04-2022 15:21 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 15:21 IST
Malayalam actor Sreenivasan (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Veteran Malayalam actor Sreenivasan's health condition is said to be stable after he underwent an emergency cardiac surgery a few days ago in Kerala. Sreenivasan suffered a cardiac arrest on March 30 and then was admitted to a hospital. Unfortunately, after his surgery, he was shifted to the ventilator as his saturation levels dropped.

Now, according to authorities at Apollo Adlux Hospital, Sreenivasan is responding well to the treatment. In a statement, the authorities said, "Mn Sreenivasan, film actor, was admitted to Apollo Adlux Hospital on 30th March due to Cardiac Ailment for which he underwent BY-PASS surgery and he is recovering in the Coronary Care Unit. His progress to illness is satisfactory and he is responding well to Treatments and Medications."

Sreenivasan is best known for projects like 'Varavelpu', 'Gandhinagar 2nd Street', and 'Nadodikkattu'. (ANI)

