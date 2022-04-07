Left Menu

Father-son duo Rob Lowe, John Owen Lowe to headline Netflix's 'Unstable'

The father-son actor duo Rob Lowe and John Owen Lowe are going to headline Netflix's upcoming comedy series titled 'Unstable'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-04-2022 16:36 IST
Father-son duo Rob Lowe, John Owen Lowe to headline Netflix's 'Unstable'
Rob Lowe and John Owen Lowe (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
The father-son actor duo Rob Lowe and John Owen Lowe are going to headline Netflix's upcoming comedy series titled 'Unstable'. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming project is inspired by the duo's relationship on social media.

As per the logline obtained by the outlet, 'Unstable' follows an introverted son who goes to work for his wildly eccentric father in order to save him from disaster. The official premise of 'Unstable' as per Netflix says, "The series is set in a cutting-edge biotech research company, following an introverted, socially challenged son who goes to work for his very successful, wildly eccentric father in order to save him from disaster."

Victor Fresco, who created the series with the Lowes, will serve as showrunner on 'Unstable'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

