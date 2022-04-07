Overlord Season 4 release date confirmed! New trailer offers sneak peek at the plotline

Overlord season 4's official Twitter account already announced the beginning of the fourth season's production. We even got the first-look images of the show, dropped by the anime's official Twitter page in December 2021.Overlord season 4 will cover light novel volumes 10, 11, and end on volume 12.

Overlord Season 4 has been scheduled to premiere on July 2022. The second trailer has also been unveiled with the release date of the anime series. The trailer gives a sneak peak at the storyline. A young man, with nothing left to lose decided to face the Sorcerer King. They have to be more capable fighter. The only way to oppose Lich ruler of the Sorcerer Kingdom, Ainz Ooal Gown is to join hands with Theocracy. Watch the trailer below:

The story is about Ainz Ooal Gown (formally known as Momonga), who finds himself transported into a popular online game called YGGDRASIL when its servers shut down. Momonga begins exploring the world to figure out what has happened.

The anime series will be the continuation of the third season. All the cast members from the previous season are returning to the new installment. This includes Satoshi Hino (voiced as AinzOoal Gown), Yumi Hara (as Albedo), Sumire Uesaka (as Shalltear Bloodfallen), Kenta Myake (as Guardian Cocytus), EmiriKatō (as Aura), Yumi Uchiyama (as Mare), and Masayuki Katou (as Demiurge).

A film based on the "Holy Kingdom Arc" is also in production. The movie is likely to come out in 2023.

The huge success of Overlord manga was an inspiration to get its anime adaptation, and the last three seasons were massive hits. In February 2022, makers have released visuals teaser graphic that shows AinzOoal Gown in the middle and other characters on both sides. There are also other characters in the picture but only their shadows are provided.

Aside from Overlord Season 4, the creators are also coming with a new game and a full-length feature film diving deeper into the Overlord universe.

The animanga, Overlord Season 4 is scheduled to be released on July 2022.

