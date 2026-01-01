IUML Prioritizes Youth in Kerala Elections

Left Menu

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) announces plans to prioritize young leaders in the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections, as part of the Congress-led United Democratic Front's efforts to engage youth. This move follows the Congress's decision to allocate 50% of its seats to women and young candidates.

Updated: 01-01-2026 13:23 IST
The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) is set to prioritize young leaders in the forthcoming Kerala Assembly elections, following the Congress's lead in promoting youth and women within the political sphere.

IUML state president, Panakkad Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, emphasized the party's commitment to offering opportunities to young candidates, highlighting the success of similar strategies in the past.

The elections, likely scheduled for March or April, will see the IUML maintaining its policy of encouraging youth engagement within the Congress-led United Democratic Front, where it stands as the second-largest party.

