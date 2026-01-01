Left Menu

Passport Boom: Patna Office Sees Surging Demand in 2025

In 2025, Patna's Regional Passport Office issued 4.2 lakh passports, an increase from the previous year. Applications surged by 46,531 compared to 2024, and the office is enhancing its processing capacity. The expansion includes more Post Office Passport Seva Kendras and the introduction of Tatkal Passport Services in Darbhanga.

Patna | Updated: 01-01-2026 13:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  India

The Regional Passport Office in Patna made headlines by issuing 4.2 lakh passports in 2025, marking a significant increase in demand from the previous year.

Applications for new passports rose by 46,531 compared to 2024, a development that prompted the office to ramp up its processing capabilities, according to an official statement released on Thursday.

As part of the expansion effort, Post Office Passport Seva Kendras have been established in 37 out of 40 Lok Sabha constituencies, with new initiatives like Tatkal Passport Services also being introduced in Darbhanga.

