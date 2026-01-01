Passport Boom: Patna Office Sees Surging Demand in 2025

The Regional Passport Office in Patna made headlines by issuing 4.2 lakh passports in 2025, marking a significant increase in demand from the previous year.

Applications for new passports rose by 46,531 compared to 2024, a development that prompted the office to ramp up its processing capabilities, according to an official statement released on Thursday.

As part of the expansion effort, Post Office Passport Seva Kendras have been established in 37 out of 40 Lok Sabha constituencies, with new initiatives like Tatkal Passport Services also being introduced in Darbhanga.