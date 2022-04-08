The Witcher Season 3 begins filming in Croatia! (First on-set photo unveiled)

Henry Cavil-starring fantasy drama The Witcher Season 3 begins filming! While announcing the commencement of filming for the series, Netflix released the first on-set photo of Geralt, Yennefer, and Cirifrom. According to Redanian Intelligence, the filming for The Witcher Season 3 starts in Croatia.

Two months before the release of season 2, Netflix renewed the series for a third season in September 2021. The series is set on a fictional, medieval-inspired landmass known as "the Continent." The Witcher explores the legend of Geralt of Rivia and princess Ciri, who are linked to each other by destiny.

The Witcher Season 3 will be an adaption of the second proper novel in The Witcher Saga, titled 'Time of Contempt.' Lauren Hissrich recognized that the second season was very different from the books, with some new plotlines and character upgrades added to the Netflix drama. He also stated on Twitter that Season 3 would adapt the source material much more closely.

In that book, Yennefer, Ciri, and Geralt reunited and traveled to the Brotherhood's headquarters of Aretuza (season 2 finale). In 'Time of Contempt', a revolution takes place, so the main character of the story may separate again. The Witcher Season 3 will introduce "the Scoia'tael, this army of elves that's fighting on behalf of Nilfgaard."

The official logline of The Witcher Season 3:

"As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it. Entrusted with Ciri's magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girl's untapped powers; instead, they discover they've landed on a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line, or risk losing each other forever."

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich serves as showrunner and executive produces along with Tomek Baginski, Jason F. Brown, Sean Daniel, Mike Ostrowski, Steve Gaub and JaroslawSawko in the fantasy drama, The Witcher Season 3.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on Netflix series!

Also Read: Chicago P.D.'s showrunner & stars open up on characters findings family in Season 9