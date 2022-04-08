Chhattisgarh kickstarts event to celebrate Shivirinaryan Temple renovation

The Chhattisgarh government on Friday opened a three-day event to celebrate the completion of the renovation of Shivrinarayan Temple done under the ‘Ram Van Gaman Tourism Circuit’ project. The event, being held in the temple premises in the Janjgir-Champa district, will conclude on the occasion of Ram Navmi.

The ceremony commenced with various troupes performing ‘Manas Gayan’ (recital of Ramcharit Manas). About 350 eminent artists from 25 districts of the state are scheduled to perform in the recital competition, the results of which will be declared on the day event concludes. Shivrinarayan Temple is the second in line of nine sites marked in the first phase of the project.

Last year, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had inaugurated the renovated Kaushalya Mata Temple in Chandkhuri near Raipur under the circuit project. The ‘Ram Van Gaman Tourism Circuit’ is expected to be 2,260 Km long, according to the government. The government expressed hope that the project will help represent Chhattisgarh as a significant location on the world tourism stage. The nine places chosen under the first phase of the project are: Seemamarhi-Harchauka (Koriya district), Ramgarh (Sarguja district), Shivrinarayan (Janjgir-Champa district), Rajim (Gariyaband district), Turturiya (Balodabazar district), Chandkhuri (Raipur district), Sihawa- Saptarshi Ashram (Dhamtari district), Jagdalpur (Bastar district), and Ramaram (Sukma district).

