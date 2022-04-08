Derry Girls Season 3 could lead to ‘a big thing at the end’, says Lisa McGee

Many actors and crew members of Derry Girls joined writer Lisa McGee in Derry on April 7, 2022, for the world premiere of Derry Girls Season 3. After several delays, Channel 4's sitcom Derry Girls Season 3 is finally arriving later this year.

The first six episodes of the hit show will be screened on TV on Channel 4 next Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at 9.15 pm. Derry Girls Season 3 will release later internationally by Netflix.

The filming for the Northern Irish drama Derry Girls has been repeatedly delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The principal photography was originally supposed to commence in June 2020, but it finally started in December 2021.

The crew and cast have been mostly tight-lipped about the storyline of the final season. However, Derry Girls Season 3 has already released its first-look teaser, with a short clip apparently showing that the girls and the 'wee English fella' James are getting arrested. The teaser is a small clip, but the footage has teased a gang, whose members are spotted through the spotlight reflected from a helicopter. They were instructed to put their hands up. No wonder fans can't wait to see the final season of the Irish series.

In an interview with NME, McGee revealed that James was forced to return to England with his mother in Season 2. Derry Girls Season 3 picks up shortly afterwards, on the eve of GCSE results day.

McGee said, "I wanted this first episode to feel like: 'We're back!'.We start quite stupidly, but on a high. They're getting into trouble again and everything is reassuringly the same."

She also revealed that the best friends would get into an argument.

"They really grapple with some serious stuff this season," McGee says. "There's a lot of different things which force them to grow up a bit. It all leads to a big thing at the end of the series, which is the first time they don't have the same view about something. It's a really big deal for them."

Meanwhile, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, one of the main actors of the series said that their characters would experience massive changes during the final season.

"In the previous series, we've always seen Erin apologise for being a dick when she's a dick," said Jackson.

"I think what we get to see in this series is a very complicated situation being thrown her way and her really having to stand her ground to say: 'This is not necessarily a situation where I have to say sorry, but we do have different opinions on this,'" he added.

Northern Ireland-based Derry Girls follows 4 teen girls in high school having all kinds of naughtiness. The series follows 16-year-old Erin Quinn, her cousin Orla, their friends Clare, Michelle, and Michelle's English cousin James as they navigate their teen years during the end of 'The Troubles in Derry', where they all attend a Catholic girls' secondary school.

The gang frequently finds themselves in crazy situations that almost always lead them lying to their parents, sneak off on crazy adventures and get caught up in wild situations. The group must face political unrest, heated arguments and cultural division, as well as the already impossible task of growing up, all while trying to stay out of trouble.

Derry Girls Season 3 will come back with all the five girls, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Nicola Coughlan, Louisa Harland, Jamie-Lee O'Donnell and Dylan Llewellyn reprising their roles as Erin, Clare, Orla, Michelle and James, respectively.

The series will also bring Tara Lynne O'Neill as Mary Quinn, Kathy Kiera Clarke as Sarah McCool, Siobhan McSweeney as Sister Michael, Tommy Tiernan as Gerry Quinn, and Ian McElhinney as Joe McCool.

Derry Girls Season 3 returns on April 12 on Channel 4 and All 4 at 9:15 pm! Stay tuned for more updates!

