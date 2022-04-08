Post Malone, Young Thug, Playboi Carti to headline Hip Hop Summer Smash Festival

Hip-hop stalwarts Post Malone, Young Thug, Playboi Carti and Gunna are set to headline the Summer Smash Festival in Chicago, scheduled to take place from June 17 - June 19. Apart from the headliners, the hip-hop festival boasts a line-up of several huge artists. According to Billboard, the 3-day music festival includes artists like Wiz Khalifa, Polo G, Oliver Tree, 2 Chainz, Trippie Redd, Rico Nasty, Ski Mask The Slump God, $NOT, Yeat and Lil Tecca, among others.

Sponsored by two Chicago-based music powerhouses, Lyrical Lemonade and SPKRBX, Summer Smash has emerged as one of the country's largest independent music events, with an attendance of 90,000 last summer. Berto Solorio, director of the Chicago festival, said in a statement, "Today marks an exciting milestone for Summer Smash as we unveil our biggest music lineup to date. It's been incredible to witness our fest grow into one of the largest annual music events in the country in only four short years."

"Our team is always striving to improve and elevate the festival experience, so we can't wait to show our fans what we have in store this summer including bigger music acts performing on bigger stages, plus more food trucks, improved amenities, and more art installations than ever before. We've levelled up the entire experience," Berto added. (ANI)

