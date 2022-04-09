Meenakshi Lekhi inaugurates INDIA Alumni portal

Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi on Saturday inaugurated INDIA Alumni portal to facilitate foreign scholars who have studied in the country to remain connected.

"Happy to inaugurate the INDIA ALUMNI portal @iccr_hq today (sic). The portal is to be a unique platform for all foreign scholars who have studied in India to register, interact, maintain their Indian linkages and remain connected with India," Lekhi, who is Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, tweeted.

She said some foreign scholars were also provided the alumni ID cards.

India Alumni portal is being launched by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR).

The portal ''http://www.iccr.almaconnect.com''www.iccr.almaconnect.com was launched by Lekhi at the ICCR headquarters on Saturday.

"This is in line with Hon'ble PM Sh @narendramodi Ji's vision to build an India alumni network to engage them & keep them connected & updated on a dynamic India so they can be the bridges of friendship (sic).

"Delighted to give out the first of the India Alumni ID cards on the occasion to some foreign scholars finishing their studies in India," Lekhi said in a series of tweets.

