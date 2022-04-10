Left Menu

Kate Winslet to join award-winning female-led drama series 'I am'

Hollywood actor Kate Winslet is set to star in the first feature-length episode of 'I Am', which is an award-winning female-led drama anthology series.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-04-2022 17:08 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 17:08 IST
Kate Winslet (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood actor Kate Winslet is set to star in the first feature-length episode of 'I Am', which is an award-winning female-led drama anthology series. According to Deadline, similar to both previous series, each new episode out of three will be named after its lead character, with further cast and narrative details to follow.

As filming commences at the end of April, Winslet will appear with her daughter Mia Threapleton in 'I am Ruth'. The series of distinctive single films explores the experience of women in moments that are emotionally raw, thought-provoking and personal. Directed and penned by BAFTA-winning filmmaker Dominic Savage, the stories for each film have been developed in a creative partnership with the leading actors, with semi-improvised dialogue.

As per Deadline, 'I Am' is produced by Me+You Productions. Executive Producers are Richard Yee and Dominic Savage, with Caroline Hollick and Gemma Boswell from Channel 4 overseeing. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

