Mandana Karimi reveals she had an abortion

Actor Mandana Karimi, who is currently a part of Kangana Ranaut's show 'Lock Upp', has opened up about her personal experience with abortion.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-04-2022 17:49 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 17:49 IST
Mandana Karimi (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Mandana Karimi, who is currently a part of Kangana Ranaut's show 'Lock Upp', has opened up about her personal experience with abortion. When Mandana was asked to reveal her secret in the show's latest episode, she disclosed about having a secretive relationship with an ace director.

She said that their relationship became very strong in a few months and he planned to settle down with her but they decided to keep it secret because she was awaiting divorce from her ex. Mandana revealed that she got pregnant with his child and when she informed it to her boy friend, he backed off, citing the reason that he was not emotionally and mentally prepared to take care of this responsibility. His reaction strengthened her decision to discontinue her pregnancy.

Mandana was married to businessman Gaurav Gupta in 2017 and separated from him five months later. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

